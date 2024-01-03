The Haumana Foundation is a non-profit organization aiming to inspire philanthropy in young adults through community events. The founders are two Iolani High School juniors, Maya Rose DeAngelo and Cole, and they joined Living808 with all of the details on their first upcoming event.

“The Beach Ball,” is happening on January 14th at Artistry Honolulu; it is an all teen showcase featuring talented dancers and singers. The accompanying teen marketplace will highlight the entrepreneurial endeavors of young minds, creating an engaging environment for attendees.

The event serves as a fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds dedicated to supporting Lahainaluna’s Class of 2024 for their Project Graduation. The foundation’s commitment to teen support reflects in their choice to assist peers facing various challenges, aiming to end their senior year with a strong sense of aloha.

Confirmed acts for “The Beach Ball” include The Vibe Dance Academy, Dancer’s Delite from Farrington High School, The Block from Waipahu High School, Tau Y2 from Tau Dance Academy, and Cassidy and Friends, a talented singing group from Maryknoll High School. The evening will conclude with a dance session, creating a memorable and lively atmosphere.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for students 18 & under.

For tickets and info, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/79367.