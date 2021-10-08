The Guitar Center at Pearl Highlands Center

Pearl Highlands has just about anything and everything. And if you are an aspiring musician than Guitar Center has what you need. Tim Ball is the General Manager and has a unique look at music.

“Learning to play music can be an amazing way to create fun challenges and also help relieve stress. But it’s also an enriching and rewarding experience that can create lifelong benefits, such as increased self-esteem and the boosting of memory. Guitar Center’s Lessons program is suited for students of all ages and all skill levels. If you are looking to enroll your child, we recommend around age five, but it should really be the decision of the parent as every child is different. Guitar Center Lessons makes learning music easy and fun with our in-store and online music education program. Guitar Center Lessons provides an engaging and solid academic foundation, in virtually any music genre, with state-of-the-art studios and equipment, convenient instruction hours and some of the most qualified and well-respected musicians in the country to help you meet your goals.”

If you’d like to set up a lesson it’s easy. First, go to the Lessons page on GuitarCenter.com and fill out our online form to let them know what you’re interested in learning, whether you prefer to learn online or in-store, and the day and time that’ll work best for your lessons. Visit www.guitarcenter.com for more information.

And make sure you check out the Guitarathon sale at Guitar Center Pearl Highlands runs through the 27th of October. Guitars and amps for a better deal than Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Perfect for holiday gifting Guitar Center Pearl City

1000 Kamehameha Hwy Suite 200. Pearl City, HI 96782 Store and Lessons studio hours:

Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



