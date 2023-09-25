Carole Kai Onouye, the woman behind the Great Aloha Run, who had previously announced her retirement, left many to wonder if she would return for the 40th anniversary. She gave her answer to John Veneri on Living808 today. “Because it’s the 40th! Yes, I am stepping back from the day-to-day operations of the run but 40th year is a really big deal and I want to be a part of it! ‘

Race director, Alan Sunio, a veteran organizer, sees a bright future for this long time tradition.

“Over the years, the Great Aloha Run has raised nearly $17 million for various local charities, with recent support going to those in need on Maui. This legacy of giving back will continue as we mark four decades of running.”

What can participants expect in 2024? The beloved course remains unchanged, spanning from Aloha Tower to the Aloha Stadium. Activities will kick off on February 10th with the Keiki run, culminating in the Silver Streaks Senior Walk and the Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Sports Health and Fitness Expo on Race weekend.

This inclusive event welcomes everyone, from babies in strollers to seniors covering the 8.15-mile distance. Corporate wellness enthusiasts can join the Presidents’ Club, while groups of seven can vie for seven round trips courtesy of the Lucky 7 program. The Sounds of Freedom Division invites military branches and their families to participate.

And Carole also shared exciting news about the “Early Entry” promotion. If you register by October 31st, you’ll receive a special 40th-anniversary dri-fit In Training shirt while supplies last.

Simply register by visiting, greataloharun.com from any computer or mobile device.

Lastly, Carole is on the hunt for two past participants from the early ’90s. These young boys are now grown men, and the Great Aloha Run team wants to reunite them for a special 40th-anniversary photo recreation. If you are one of them or know them, reach out through their Facebook page and be part of this heartwarming reunion.