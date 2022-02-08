The Great Aloha Run and Hawaii Pacific Health Celebrates 38 Years of Giving With TV Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Pacific Health and the Great Aloha Run celebrate 38 years of giving with an upcoming TV special on KHON2.

With over three decades of giving back to Hawaii’s communities, KHON2 viewers will be able to look back at how the Hawaii Pacific Health and the Great Aloha Run honored past charities.

“The show will take you on a journey to the past where it all began and how the Great Aloha Run became a reality. We will take a look at some of the charities that we support, hear from our supporters, sponsors, and even chat with some race participants,” says Claire Nakamura Rochon, Administer and Event Coordinator at The Great Aloha Run.

In addition to honoring local charities Hawaii Pacific Health and the Great Aloha Run is paying tribute to someone very special.

“My mother always told me that you must give back to the community that gave to you. I do this for my mom and for the people of Hawaii because they are who make Hawaii such a very special place. Island people truly give from their hearts and share so much Aloha with one another and with the whole world. This speaks about the Legacy of Giving that the Great Aloha Run has provided the people of Hawaii for 38 years,” says Carole Kai Onoyue, President and Co-Founder of The Great Aloha Run.

Those looking to participate in the 2022 Great Aloha Run can look forward to a 4-day race, as the event will be virtual this year.

Kai Onoyue says, “All registrants have 4 days to complete their 8.15 miles. You can download your runner number and even enter your progress on our website starting next week! Participants, watch for emails or follow us on social media to get information about happenings for our Virtual race weekend.”

Those looking to participate in the 2022 virtual Great Aloha Run and learn more about the selected charities in partnership with this event can do so via the official Great Aloha Run website.

The Great Aloha Run

www.GreatAlohaRun.com