Honolulu (KHON2) – Leading up to the 65th Grammy Awards, guests can attend Mele Mei, a special concert honoring Hawaii artists.

In honor of the 65th Grammy awards, the GRAMMY Museum celebrated the culture and heritage of Hawaii, its artists and music with its annual, Mele Mei concert.

“I am so happy that Hawaii’s music is being recognized on a national stage. The fact that the GRAMMY Museum is filled with people from our islands just blows my mind. We have to give it up to the Recording Academy and the staff of the GRAMMY Museum for allowing us to share our culture with them,” says Bobby Moderow, Singer and Songwriter.

The GRAMMY Museum also offers educational workshops and exclusive exhibits year round for visitors. For a full list of events, exhibits and more, visit the official website of the GRAMMY Museum.

The GRAMMY Museum:

Website: www.grammymuseum.org

Address: 800 W Olympic Blvd, Ste A245, Los Angeles, CA, United States, California

