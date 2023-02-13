Honolulu (KHON2) – Los Angeles visitors can relive some of GRAMMYs biggest moments at The Grammy Museum.

Located at L.A. Live, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization honoring some of the music industry’s biggest names and GRAMMY moments.

“What I love most about our museum is noticing the expressions and reactions that visitors have when they see exhibits that pay tribute to their favorite artists. Music has a big impact on the world and we are honored to keep the magic of music alive at the GRAMMY museum,” says Kelsey Goelz,

Associate Curator at GRAMMY Museum.

The GRAMMY museum also offers educational workshops and exclusive exhibits year round for visitors. For a full list of events, exhibits and more, visit the official website of the GRAMMY Museum.

Those ready for their next trip, Alaska Airlines has you covered. Kamaʻāina saves $50 on your next flight when you join Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan. Learn more on the official website of Alaska Airlines.

The GRAMMY Museum:

Website: www.grammymuseum.org

Address: 800 W Olympic Blvd, Ste A245, Los Angeles, CA, United States, California

Alaska Airlines:

Website: www.alaskaair.com/joinnow

Social Media Handle: @alaskaair