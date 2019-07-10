The Governor Ariyoshi Foundation Gala

The Governor Ariyoshi Foundation would like to invite you to a celebration at an upcoming Gala happening on August 1st at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Ballroom.
The donations raised from the event will help support three programs: International Relations, HiSIIP (Hawaii Space Industry Innovation Program, and GALT (GAF Leadership Training Program.
Please RSVP and send payments by July 15th, 2019 to the First Hawaiian Bank address below:
Governor Ariyoshi Foundation
C/O First Hawaiian Bank
MSC 61440
P.O. Box 1300
Honolulu, HI 96807-1300
For any inquiries, feel free to contact them at Info@governorariyoshifoundation.com or call (808) 599-7000
Event Details:
Hilton Hawaiian Village Ballroom
August 1, 2019
5 PM – Cocktails / Silent Auction
6 PM – Dinner