The Governor Ariyoshi Foundation Gala

The Governor Ariyoshi Foundation would like to invite you to a celebration at an upcoming Gala happening on August 1st at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Ballroom.

The donations raised from the event will help support three programs: International Relations, HiSIIP (Hawaii Space Industry Innovation Program, and GALT (GAF Leadership Training Program.

Please RSVP and send payments by July 15th, 2019 to the First Hawaiian Bank address below:

Governor Ariyoshi Foundation

C/O First Hawaiian Bank

MSC 61440

P.O. Box 1300

Honolulu, HI 96807-1300

For any inquiries, feel free to contact them at Info@governorariyoshifoundation.com or call (808) 599-7000

Event Details:

Hilton Hawaiian Village Ballroom

August 1, 2019

5 PM – Cocktails / Silent Auction

6 PM – Dinner