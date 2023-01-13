Honolulu (KHON2) – The Good Feet Store provides products that support and improve posture for Hawaii residents.

The Good Feet Store offers fit arch supports for those wanting to improve posture and physical health.

“We do this with our personally fit arch supports. You have 4 arches in your foot, and when they don’t have the proper alignment, it causes the rest of your body to over-compensate. The Good Feet Arch Support system provides support to all 4 arches of your foot. Many of our customers experience immediate relief from pain so they can get back to the activities they love,” says Jane Saladino, Good Feet Store Manager at Pearl Highlands Center.

Those looking to learn more about the arch supports offered at the Good Feet Store can do so by visiting its official website. Appointments can be made through phone or website.

The Good Feet Store:

Address: 1000 Kamehameha Hwy Suite 205A, Pearl City, HI 96782

Phone: (808) 888-3377

Website: www.goodfeet.com