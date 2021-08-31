The Good Feet Store Offers Products to Help Individuals With Foot Support

Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in Pearl Highlands, The Good Feet Store welcomes Hawaii residents into its doors to help with foot support.

Nationally owned business, The Good Feet store has found its home in Hawaii, offering assistance to Hawaii residents with balance support.

“We here at The Good Feet store are in the business of changing lives. We offer products that cater to each person’s lifestyle and assist them with what they need to keep updated or improve their day to day activities, through our one-of-a-kind products,” says Steven Kudo, Store Manager at The Good Feet Store in Pearl Highlands.

Before choosing the right products, Kudo encourages all of their customers to take the balance test, an opportunity to get to know what areas need to be improved, in one’s foundation.

Kudo says, “The balance test is a chance for us to see what needs to improved on in one’s stance. We offer a wide range of products that can be catered to each customer’s needs and lifestyle. After the test, a lot of people notice that the arches in their feet are different, and with that comes the realization of what they need to do to better support their foot arch.”

With a background of working in customer service, Kudo says that being at The Good Feet Store is more than just helping each customer, but he is in the business of “changing lives.”

“I truly love what I do, and I feel great helping people. Seeing them instantly become happy and get excited after getting the proper support, really makes my job worth it. We here at The Good Feet store really want to help Hawaii residents live a long and happy lifestyle, and any way we can support them to do that fulfills our mission,” says Kudo.

Kudo and the team at The Good Feet Store encourage Hawaii residents to visit them in-person at their Pearl Highlands location.

Address:

The Good Feet Store

1000 Kamehameha Hwy Suite 205A,

Pearl City, HI 96782

Phone:

(808)-888-3377

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 10AM–6PM

Tuesday: 10AM–6PM

Wednesday: 10AM–6PM

Thursday: 10AM–6PM

Friday: 10AM–6PM

Saturday: 10AM–6PM

Sunday: 11AM–5PM