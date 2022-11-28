Tis the season of gift giving and what better way to give than the gift of health insurance. Martha Kholpin, Managing Director of Get2insurance joins Living808 with all the details on this thoughtful gift.

In a recent survey of 2,000 Americans who practice Christmas gift giving – 81% prefer getting something they will use throughout the year.

What could be more practical and thoughtful than the gift of health insurance?

There a lot of individuals that lose health insurance for instance individuals who are 26 and age out of a parents insurance, anyone who lost a job, and people who relocate to the U.S. from overseas.

Applying for health insurance is simple and affordable based on your income. Health insurance covers doctor visits, hospitalizations, preventive care, and medications. The open enrollment period is open now through January 15, 2023 for coverage beginning as soon as January 1, 2023.

If you have any questions about health insurance visit Get2insurance.com or if you want to talk to Martha herself, call (808) 230-3379.