SmartLife, a revolutionary sleep innovation, is redefining the way we can rest and recharge. Unlike traditional mattresses, SmartLife utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide an unparalleled sleeping experience. The new technology has just been introduced to Hawaii and can be found exclusively at SlumberWorld locations on Oahu. Kelly went to the SlumberWorld Kapolei to talk to a representative from King Koil, the company behind SmartLife, shed light on the distinctive features of this groundbreaking product. Scott Moore, VP of Sales for the West Region, talked us through all of the exciting features.

At the heart of SmartLife lies its 80 smart cells, evenly distributed on both sides of the bed. These cells, equipped with five points of contact, meticulously analyze the body and make real-time adjustments to ensure optimal alignment and support. This personalized approach sets SmartLife apart from its traditional counterparts, but what truly sets SmartLife apart is the integration of a computer within the mattress itself. The points of contact communicate with a computer located at the foot of the bed. This sophisticated system employs an advanced algorithm that compares the user’s body with data from thousands of individuals with similar body types. Through this process, SmartLife precisely tailors its support to meet the unique needs of each user.

Addressing concerns about restless nights, Scott confirmed that SmartLife continuously adapts to the user’s movements. With every shift or turn, the mattress readjusts itself accordingly. Even during periods of stillness, SmartLife autonomously analyzes the user’s body every 20 minutes to ensure the provision of optimal support.

Comfort customization is another standout feature of SmartLife. Recognizing that comfort is subjective, the mattress offers nine different settings that users can adjust to their preferences. This level of control empowers individuals to create a sleep environment that suits their specific needs, whether they prefer a slightly firmer or softer surface.

Furthermore, SmartLife seamlessly integrates with adjustable bases, making it a versatile choice for users seeking enhanced functionality. As an added bonus, King Koil now offers the latest addition to its lineup: the split head king mattress. This innovative design eliminates the need for two twin XL mattresses and the uncomfortable gap between them. With the split head king, partners can independently adjust their head positions, allowing one to sleep soundly while the other reads, works, or watches TV.

In terms of reliability, Scott emphasized that the underlying technology powering SmartLife has a robust track record. Initially developed in 2007 to aid burn patients in South Korea, King Koil introduced this remarkable technology to the market in 2020. With a 25-year warranty backing the sleep system and SmartLife technology, customers can rest assured that they are investing in a product of exceptional quality and durability.

