The First Annual Kauai Poke Festival

The first annual Kauai Poke Fest with Sam Choy and friends will fill Koloa Landing with some of the best dishes around. It’s a day filled with entertainment, special guests, and of course the contest. There will also be an open market and food trucks.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Koloa Landing Resort from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Tickets cost $55 per person or $65 at the door and proceeds from the festival will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. Children 12 and under are free.

Event Website: http://kauaipokefest.com/

Koloa Landing Website: http://koloalandingresort.com