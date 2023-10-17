The Filmmaker’s Pau Hana was created to empower and promote artistry and cinematic talent in Hawaii. The event welcomes everyone involved in the cinematic process, be it producers, directors, cinematographers, screenwriters, editors, gaffers, musicians, actors, or any other artists that contribute their talents to the world of filmmaking. The Filmmaker’s Pau Hana offers attendees an opportunity to access local industry resources to better connect and inform local filmmakers of what our incredible community has to offer. This event happens at 1938 Indochine Wednesday, October 18th from 5PM – 11PM.