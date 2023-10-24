Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

Each edition of Spoiler Alert will highlight some of Hollywood’s top movie projects along with “need to know” tips to keep in mind. From the latest Marvel film to your favorite on-screen couples and more, Spoiler Alert will have you at the edge of your seat in anticipation.

Directed by Sam Wrench, “Taylor’s Swift: The Eras Tour” is a 169-minute long film that gives fans and movie goers an intimate look at the history-making tour in 2023.

“As someone who is involved in concert production, this film gave me a better perspective of her production as a whole rather than just being stuck on one side as if you were watching live. There were times I where I was in awe reacting to the lighting and effects that went perfect with her songs. Im glad Taylor created a film so that her fans can relive her tour, but most importantly for her fans who weren’t able to attend her tour stops in person,” says Mikey Monis, Host of Living808.

As for Kiyra Lynn from Hollywood First, she saw both the Eras tour in person and on the big screen.

“I love that she created this film because it put me right back into the middle of the action. Even though, I was there in person, the cinematography and angles in which Sam Wrench chose gave me a different perspective of the concert, one that I didn’t notice when I was actually there,” says Kiyra Lynn, Hollywood First Look, Host and Producer

Taylor Swifts: The Eras Tour is now playing in theatres on select days.

