Honolulu (KHON2) – The English Hotel hosts a pre-GRAMMY celebration a few weeks after its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas.

Located in downtown Las Vegas’ art district, Hawaii residents are now invited to stay at a new hotel called, The English Hotel.

“The art district in downtown Las Vegas was the perfect location for The English Hotel. We invite everyone to relax in the comfort of our artfully designed guest rooms with floor to ceiling windows and unique touches,” says Todd English, Chef and Owner of The English Hotel.

Not only are guests invited to relax in their one-of-a-kind rooms, but they are also invited to dine in at The Pepper Club, which is hosting one of many pre-grammy celebration dinners.

“We chose to have our caviar and champagne party at The Pepper Club because we knew that chef Todds’ menu is unlike any other. Chef Todd is a master in the kitchen, and we are honored to have his skills at our party,” says Brian Moore, Organizer of the pre-grammy celebration dinner.

Guests looking to book private events at The English Hotel or a stay can learn more via the hotels official website.

Those looking to for flights to Las Vegas on Alaska Airlines are encouraged to log onto the Alaska Airlines official website to see which flight itinerary best accommodates their needs.

Alaska Airlines:

www.alaskair.com

Social Media Handle: @AlaskaAir

The English Hotel:

www.thenglishhotel.com