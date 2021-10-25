The Elevations Celebrate Halloween With A Special Performance At Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaii presents a Halloween celebration hosted by local music group, The Elevations.

Known for their high-energy performances, this local music group will bring recognizable tunes from classic hit songs to their audience on October 31st.

“We are a vintage soul band. We perform a lot of songs that most people who are familiar with Motown and funk will recognize,” says Eric White, Saxophonist and Manager of The Elevations.

According to White, The Elevations have been hard at work with their 10-piece band to create and perform a Halloween-themed show.

White says, “We are super excited to have scored a performance at Blue Note on Halloween. Fans can expect a special set which consists of recognizable and upbeat Halloween music to fit the night.”

Tickets to The Elevations Halloween Special can be purchased via Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com