Honolulu (KHON2) – The Eddie Aikau Foundation is promoting Education and the Hawaiian culture through statewide essay contest.

The Eddie Aikau Foundation’s essay contest was first conducted in 2006, to encourage Hawaiis youth to do their research on Eddie Aikau, a local hero who accomplished many things in his 32 years of life.

“ We use Hawaiian character values in the Prompt so the students learn more about the culture and its philosophy of life.This year the word was Ho’omau, meaning Persistence and Perseverance. The students had to give examples of how this value was reflected in Eddie’s life, but the Prompt is always a 2-part question,” says Linda Ipsen, Treasurer of Eddie Aikau Foundation.

To learn more information about the Eddie Aikau Foundation and its essay contest, students can log onto the foundations’ official website.

Eddie Aikau Foundation:

www.eddieaikauflundation.org