Honolulu (KHON2) – Breast Cancer Awareness encourages patients to check up on any signs of breast cancer.

The Doctors of Waikiki welcome patients with any medical questions or concerns, including those needing advice for breast cancer.

“All the women in our lives are important. Our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, cousins and granddaughters. From keiki to kupuna, we want to provide the best medical care to our patients which starts with education and awareness,” says Dr. Alan Wu, Doctors of Waikiki.

According to Wu, Hawaii ranks 5th highest for breast cancer incidence in the nation and rates have increased in recent years despite a stable national trend.

Wu says, “If you had breast cancer in one breast you have an increased risk of developing cancer in the other. Other risks of breast cancer include family history, radiation exposure, beginning your period at a younger age, our staff here at Doctors of Waikiki can help answer any questions you may have.”

According to Wu, women should occasionally give themselves a self-exam to see if there are any new changes such as lumps or other unusual signs.

“If something new or unusual is found they should follow up with their doctor. Other ways of lowering risks, is to consume alcohol in moderation, aim for 30 mins of exercise on most days of the week, and consume a healthy diet just to name a few,” says Wu.

Those with questions about breast cancer can contact Doctors of Waikiki or visit their office.

Doctors of Waikiki:

Address: 120 Ka’iulani Ave. #10 &11

Honolulu, HI 96815

Website: www.doctorsofwaikiki.com