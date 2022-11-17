Honolulu (KHON2) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is mandated to provide hunting opportunities.

Instead of turkey on Thanksgiving, some tables are certain to have wild pig or game birds at the center. Sustainable food production from Hawaii’s forests has a very long history, dating back to the early days of human contact. Small game birds and hooved animals like pigs, goats, sheep, and feral cattle are other options to hunt.

“I get recipes from the local hunters of what they do with their game birds. I hear people smoke the meat; they make jerky. You can collect the whole part of the meat and they roast the whole pheasant. I get a lot of different recipes that I’m always willing to try out,” says Nick Vargas, Hunter in Hawaii.

For more information on hunting opportunities, please visit the DLNR Go Hunt website.

The DLNR Go Hunt Website:

dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/