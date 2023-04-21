This Sunday, Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i is having the Earth Day Cleanup Festival at Waimānalo Beach Park. It is going to be a great place for the community to come together and learn from each other. Aside from the beach cleanup, there will be live music, local food, and educational booths for volunteers. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health will be running a free Lead Testing Station where you can test items from home and get finger-prick testing for keiki.

Lead is extremely bad for kids if it gets in their bodies. There is no safe level of lead, and just a little bit can make it hard for kids to learn, pay attention, and do well in school. One of the big challenges is that there is no way to tell if an item has lead in it unless you get it tested. And the best way to know if a child has been exposed to lead is to have their blood tested.

Here are a few of the items you can bring to have tested this weekend. Paint is the most common source of lead in Hawai‘i. Lead dust from deteriorating old paint can be deposited inside and outside a home or building. So, we encourage people to bring in soil samples from their gardens or play areas. Childrens toys made before 2012 might have lead in it. Other common items include spices/food from outside the U.S, old dishes and glasses, jewelry, souvenirs, fishing sinkers, and work supplies. And just to give everyone an idea of what has lead in it, I brought some things that we have tested over the years.

For more information on the event and what items to bring, visit Test4lead.hawaii.gov. You can bring up to 3 soil samples and 3 other items for testing per family.

