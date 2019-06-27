The Dae Han Ensemble pays tribute to Marvin Gaye at Blue Note Hawaii

A tribute to Marvin Gaye is happening tonight at Blue Note Hawaii with The Dae Hae Ensemble and special guest Amanda Frazier.

A newcomer to Honolulu’s music scene, Nick Kurosawa quickly gained attention in 2018 with his show-stopping soulful voice and three solid releases: Home, his debut EP on Aloha Got Soul; Coast To Coast, an internationally produced single with Japan’s Your Song Is Good; and Yonsei, a soul-hop collaboration with beatmaker Ohtoro on Zenbu Records.

Dedicated to the sounds of jazz and hip hop fusion, The Dae Han Ensemble pulls influence from the likes of Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and J Dilla, remembering the sounds from the past, to blend with the present.

You can follow them on Facebook at ‘Dae Han Ensemble’.

Event Information:

Blue Note Hawaii

Tonight, June 26th

Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Prices range from $25 – $45

Purchase tickets at http://bluenotehawaii.com Facebook: “Let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on” with a tribute to the Motown and ‘Prince of Soul’ legend by The Dae Han Ensemble. Find out all the details of tonight’s Blue Note Hawaii concert