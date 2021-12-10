The Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With Twin Islands

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers with locally made products.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On December 6th, fans of Living808 are eligible to win a Twin Island Beach towel and a Twin Island trucker hat.

Twin Islands have been recognized by local watermen and visitors from all over the world as a clothing company that represents Hawaii’s “laid back lifestyle.” Twin Islands offers a wide-range of apparel for both men and women in shirts, hoodies and accessories.

Those looking to shop Twin islands are encouraged to stop by their shop in Kailua.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

TWIN ISLANDS:

LOCATION: 131 Hekili St Ste 107, Kailua, HI 96734

WEBSITE: tisurf.com

LIVING808 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS:

Website: www.khon2.com/community/contests