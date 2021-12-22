The Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On day 14, fans of Living808 are eligible to win a Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands $50 gift card and concession snacks (sour punch rainbow and red vines).

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands

1000 Kamehameha Hwy #231

Pearl City, HI 96782

Regal Cinemas:

www.regalmovies.com