The Countdown to Christmas Giveaway with Lanikai Bath and Body

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers with locally made products.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On December 7th, fans of Living808 are eligible to win a Lanikai Bath and Body Mokulua Islands Soy Candle, set of four premium, organic all natural soaps for face and body and a set of Three Lanikai Holiday Sanitizers.

Founded in Kailua Town, in 2005, Lanikai Bath and Body, provides products small amounts so that their natural ingredients are always fresh. Not only will shoppers find an array of bath and body products, Lanikai Bath and Body offers skin care, a home collection, beauty supplements, gift sets and more.

Those looking to at Lanikai Bath and Body are encouraged to stop by their shop in the Kailua.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

LANIKAI BATH AND BODY:

website: www.lanikaibathandbody.com

Address: 600 Kailua Road. No. 119 Kailua, Hawai`i 96734

LIVING808 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS:

Website: www.khon2.com/community/contests