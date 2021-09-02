The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Financial Empowerment program

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement focuses on giving individuals and families the skills to manage their finances. The idea is to “empower” them to use this knowledge to make choices that build their capacity and economic self sufficiency.

One way they achieve this goal is through their Financial Empowerment workshops at the Trades Academy. The workshops provide participants with a solid understanding to manage their finances as they step into new careers.

Nancy King, Housing Program Manager explains the impact this program has had for the community.

“We stress that individuals and families need to budget to stay on track for paying bills,” explained King. “And the importance of having savings or an emergency fund for a rainy day. The COVID pandemic has really made it evident that we need to have the financial cushion for unexpected illness or job loss.”

For more information on the Financial Empowerment workshop, please visit hawaiiancouncil.org