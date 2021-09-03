The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Loan Fund

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has programs to help community members. We spoke with Mehanaokala Hind the Senior Vice President of Community Programs, about Loan Fund.

“As a Community Development Financial Institution, we deliver financial capital in the form of loans to Native Hawaiians and other underserved communities facing challenges in obtaining credit for their small business concerns, home construction and repair, and in some instances as bridge loans to other organizations and individuals needing short term funding.”

We also wanted to know more about the Community Development Financial Institution.

“A CDFI is a U.S. Treasury certified financial entity designed to meet the credit needs of communities and individuals that lack access to affordable and reliable capital. Unlike traditional banks, CDFI’s offer more flexibility in underwriting practices when seeking loan approvals. We are able to tailor our decisions to the circumstances that may otherwise prevent a business or individual from accessing lending capital, such as lower credit scores or limited collateral.”

For more information please visit, hawaiiancouncil.org