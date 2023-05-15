As we know, engaging in regular physical activity has numerous benefits for mental health, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, and promoting overall well-being. In the Monday Fitness segment on Living808, John Veneri asked former veteran now trainer Alim Shabazz the connection between the two.

“Regular exercise boosts endorphin production, reduces stress, improves sleep, enhances self-esteem, supports cognitive function, and encourages social interaction. Each of these factors contributes to improved mental health.”

In trying to motivate ourselves he suggests starting small, pick an activity you enjoy, set realistic goals, and focus on how you feel after exercise – the mood boost, the sense of accomplishment. Also, having a workout buddy can be a great motivator.

Exercise can be particularly beneficial for veterans. It can help manage PTSD symptoms, improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and provide structure – all essential for mental health. Group exercises can also create a sense of camaraderie like their service time, which can be therapeutic. Activities like yoga and Tai Chi can be very beneficial because they combine physical activity with mindfulness, helping to manage stress and anxiety. Strength training and cardiovascular activities are also important for overall health.

And Alim had some great tips.

“Remember – exercise is not just about physical health, but mental wellness too. If you’re struggling with mental health issues, reach out to a professional – you’re not alone.”

To connect with Alim, follow on Instagram @forfathersfitness and @bigtirebootcamp