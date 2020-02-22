The Compassionate Friends Honolulu Chapter Grief Conference

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Compassionate Friends Honolulu Chapter invites anyone dealing with grief to attend a unique conference in March.

12 National Speakers will present on a wide array of topics and workshops on March 27 & 28 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

Two moms who tragically lost their sons shared their stories on Living808.

Anyone who has suffered the pain of grief due to the loss of a family member or friend is invited, as well as social workers and grief professionals who can earn continuing education credits.

Website: HawaiiGriefConference2020.eventbrite.com