The Commit to Keiki Initiative is a non-partisan education movement to ensure that young children and families are at the top of the agenda for elected leaders. They are doing this by engaging with gubernatorial candidates to educate and encourage them to commit to their three priorities: childcare and early learning, family violence prevention, and early childhood mental health. Kerrie Urosevich, Executive Director at Early Childhood Action Strategy and Steering Committee Co-Chair for Commit to Keiki, joined us with more on the mission.

Kerrie says, “At the end of the day, our state budget should align with our values. We need our next governor to champion early childhood development by making greater investments in early learning and childcare, family violence prevention and mental health. All three priority areas are absolutely critical for early brain development. When a young child is raised in a nurturing home and has access to quality early learning opportunities, she/he has a much greater opportunity to thrive – especially for those birth to 5 years old because that is when brain development is happening the fastest.”

To learn more about Commit to Keiki, please visit www.CommittoKeiki.org