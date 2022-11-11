The Coffee Store at Na Pili Plaza is bringing the delicious flavors of unique Hawaiian coffee to its customers, priding themselves by offering Hawaii grown ingredients.

“We have a wide variety of coffee drinks, baked goods and more. If you are looking to buy Kona coffee or Kaanapali coffee, which is grown on Maui,” says Melissa Bundek, Owner of The Coffee Store.

The Coffee Store is located on the bottom level of the Na Pili Plaza, which offers dine-in, curbside and pickup services.

The Coffee Store:

Address: 5095 Napilihau St, Lahaina, HI 96761

Website: www.napilicoffeestore.com