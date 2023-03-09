Honolulu (KHON2) – The hit NBC series, Magnum P.I. is on its fifth season of filming in Hawaii.

Since 2020, Magnum P.I. has been entertaining its viewers for 5 seasons. and according to its cast it’s because of the close relationship everyone has with each other.

“We genuinely like hanging out with one another. We go to each other’s households, meet each other’s family and hang out as real friends. I believe the ‘ohana mentality’ we have can be seen from our audience,” says Stephen Hill, Actor of Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. is aired on NBC and can be streamed online via the Peacock app.

