The Buzz About Hilo Coffee Mill

Honolulu (KHON) – You can find some of the world’s best coffee on Hawaii Island at Hilo Coffee Mill.

Hilo Coffee Mill specializes in coffees from the Big Island: Kona, Ka’u, Hamakua and Puna, and Maui Island. But also have coffee with international origins such as Indonesia, Central and South America, even India.

“We used to own a retail coffee shop in Hilo and some local farmers approached us to sell their coffee,” explains Owner Jeanette Baysa. “We soon found they needed some consistency to sell to retailers, so we started Hilo Coffee Mill as a roastery in order to help them produce and market their coffee.”

Hilo Coffee Mill has morphed into a full farm, growing and processing coffee, growing small scale food crops, among other things, a community gathering place, farmer’s market, and visitor center.

They have also made wedding favors, custom gift baskets, corporate gifts and private label programs for other sellers. Even a handmade tote bag using their printed burlap sack.

Additionally, different logo items like travel mugs, hats and t-shirts are available along with handmade soaps, lotions, pot holders and hand towels.

“One of the hot items right now are our Energy Bombs. Coffee beans covered in 3 kinds of chocolate,” says Baysa. “And we have different types of coffee or tea makers, cold brew makers and even stovetop makers. Being available online means that anyone can get a taste of Hawaii delivered right to their door. If we don’t have it, we can be their personal shopper too.”

Their in-store drink special is a Mocha Merri-Mint. Their special holiday coffee this year is called Mistletoe Kisses, a subtle blend of chocolate, vanilla, and a kiss of cinnamon. For shipping, Hilo Coffee Mill uses the most cost-effective method (usually USPS flat rate boxes) but can use other carriers if requested.

You can shop online at hilocoffeemill.com.