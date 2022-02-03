The Bougainville Flooring Superstore Offers The Largest Flooring Inventory in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Bougainville Flooring Superstore is bringing Hawaii residents the largest inventory of flooring options to those looking to upgrade their flooring.

Known to have the largest inventory of flooring, The Bougainville Flooring Superstore offers a variety of flooring and products.

“We stock more flooring and carpet than any other flooring store on the island and we are super proud to have the largest inventory,” says Delbert Tanaka, Owner of Bougainville Flooring.

The Bougainville Flooring Superstore is home to a 5,000 square-foot showroom which holds products such as luxury vinyl, porcelain tile and more.

Tanaka says, “In the warehouse you will be able to look at our remnants and area rugs section, which is the largest on island. We offer the best selection of closeout hard surface flooring so you can get the best deal and the best value.”

In addition to their flooring options, the Bougainville Flooring Superstore provides air sanitizers, a product Tanaka feels Hawaii residents and homeowners should have.

“These air and surface sanitizers eliminate odors, are small and lightweight and destroy germs and viruses in the air and surface,” says Tanaka.

Those looking to get in touch with flooring professionals at the Bougainville Flooring Superstore are encouraged to stop by their location or reach out via their official website.

The Bougainville Flooring Superstore

4478 Malaai St

Honolulu, HI 96818





Website:

www.bougainvilleflooringsuperstore.com