Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways.

The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.

“These 5 exciting weeks of promos started at the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, November 19th. This week kicked off with a ‘Free tote bag with every purchase of a $25 Gift Card’ offer. This offer will run for about 5 weeks, up until Christmas Eve. This and last week we have been running our ”Tag Us In Your IG Story” combo giveaway. Some of the next few weeks our giveaways will consist of “tagging a friend” in our posts for a chance to win more prize(s),” says Darren De Lucca, General Manager of The Boiling Crab.

The Boiling Crab is located at Kamehameha Schools’ SALT at Our Kakaako restaurant and retail complex right next to Hank’s Haute Dogs on Coral Street in Honolulu.

Website: theboilingcrab.com/menu/honolulu/

Social Media Handles:

IG – @boilingcrabhawaii

FB – The Boiling Crab