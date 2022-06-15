The Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House is going down on August 13th and 14th at Marine Core Base Hawaii and that means the Blue Angels are coming back to Hawaii. We spoke with Marketing Specialist Janna Herrington about the show.

“Yes, we’re very excited to be inviting the local community back to Marine Corps Base Hawaii for the Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House happening on Saturday & Sunday, August 13 & 14. We’re calling it “Blues on the Bay.” It’s free and open for the public to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining the shows. The last airshow on the windward side of Oahu was back in 2015. I remember feeling that exhilaration you get when watching these shows as a kid growing up in Kaneohe. This year’s airshow will be our chance to relive those great memories and create new ones with friends and family. All the military and aviation enthusiasts out there are sure to be impressed by the display of precision and airpower our military has to offer.”

Peter O’Hare is the Air Show Coordinator and he gave us the rundown of appearances.

“There will be tons to do and see. This V-22 we see here will be one of many aircrafts featured in the show. The U.S. Navy’s premier flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, will be flying the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. A twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft. The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team will also be there, along with other professional performers. We’ll have something for everyone! Static displays of vintage and modern aircraft, interactive activities for kids at a STEM Zone, food booths and other surprises. Things you can’t get on the mainland and can only be seen here in Hawaii.”

It’ll be an amazing time on base and Janna has some tips for those attending the event.

“Yes, this is going to be a large outdoor event. Don’t forget your sunscreen! Come early, gates open at 10am. Be patient and carpool together. And if you want to upgrade your experience, we have Grandstand seating available for purchase, as well as tickets for access into an exclusive VIP – Top Brass Chalet with food, drinks, and the best view of the show. For more information visit our website at KBayAirShow.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @KBayAirShow. “