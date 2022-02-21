The Bike Shop Offers A Variety of Bike Options

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Bike Shop provides a wide-range of bikes to select for all skill levels.

With a short distance between each local business, Kailua Town is home to many shops, dining options and retailers, in which Kailua Town customers have the option of walking, driving or biking.

“We have been selling bikes to the residents of Kailua since 1998. Kailua Town is a beautiful place to visit or reside, and we here at the Bike Shop can offer locals a wide variety of biking options for many,” says Mel Nakahata, General Manager at The Bike Shop.

Whether residents are first-time riders, or experienced bikers, Nakahata and his team say they provide something for everyone of all skill-levels.

“We sell bicycles from cruising to adventure. We even have cycling accessories and apparel. Those who need assistance with their existing bikes, our staff offers repair services, clinics, and bicycle rentals,” says James Ludewig, Store Manager, The Bike Shop.

To check out the Bike Shop’s inventory bicyclists are encouraged to stop by their Kailua Town location.

The Bike Shop – Kailua Town:

767 Kailua Rd.

Kailua, HI 96734

