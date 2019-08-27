The Best of Hawaii and Nashville at the Blue Note

Kenneth Makuakāne is one of Hawaii’s most prolific artist, producer and writer. His love of the islands and their musical heritage comes through in his melodies and lyrics. Jeff Dayton was Glen Campbell’s bandleader and guitarist for 15 years. Jeff has evolved into a master storyteller and always has a connection to the songs he plays. Together the duo will present a showcase of the best of Hawaii and Nashville.

Kenneth Makuakāne and Jeff Dayton: The Best of Hawaii and Nashville

August 28

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Follow Jeff on Instagram @jeff.dayton or online at http://www.jeffdaytonmusic.com/HOME.html

And check out the Blue Note webpage for information and ticket at www.bluenotehawaii.com