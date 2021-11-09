The Barrier Method’s Early Black Friday Special

The Barrier Method is a local Hawaii mask company that has been here pre-COVID since 2016.

Healthier travels have always been The Barrier Method’s goal, but now that everyone has to wear masks they have created a new product for more everyday wear called the “JUST THE MASK”. It’s a simpler design that includes ear straps, a headband and tie option to wear it around your neck when not in use. They have an inner pocket for a filter which they also offer.

The Barrier Method is also offering custom masks for businesses and events. With a minimum order of 10 they can print your custom logo.

The Barrier Method is offering Living808 viewers a special Black Friday Special. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY26 FOR 26% off all Winged Masks and Neckies! Exclusive for Living 808 viewers.

Website: Antimicrobial Performance Mask Apparel – The Barrier Method