The Barrier Method releases new mask designs

Honolulu (KHON2)- New mask designs and colors are available for preorder at thebarriermethod.com.

They are also bringing back some of the most popular designs, Electric Palms, and Haiku Hibiscus supporting local Maui artists, along with our Maui Pineapple designs. Two-layered masks are also now on sale with great colors with perfect comfort for long flights or long days at work. Danielle Travis is the founder of The Barrier Method.

“The most important aspect of creating a mask company was to make it fun and comfortable to wear because 4 years ago, literally, no one wore masks but me on the plane. No one wanted to wear one of those ugly white medical masks. So I started to make scarves and Neckies out of the best anti-microbial textiles that are easy to breathe through, are anti-bacterial– meaning they inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, that are protective, have UPF 50 sun protection. Never this soon would I have thought that our customers get to call our masks their favorite since we do have competition now, but they love wearing them on the plane and now in everyday life. Since I solved this problem for myself I knew I had to share it with others. It has been fun to switch career paths. I was a Realtor before, and making masks was my side gig but once the pandemic hit I had to switch careers to make the Barrier Method full time. I’ve always wanted to do something where I could be more creative and this just checked all those boxes. I get to create and help people stay healthy at the same time. It is so rewarding!”

To check out the new colors and designs visit thebarriermethod.com.