The Barrier Method Holiday Specials

It’s the Holidays and with this new Omicron variant of COVID 19 and flu season, it’s very important to keep masking up! A local Hawaii mask company that has been here pre-COVID since 2016 was the only mask company around at the time. Now it’s one of the most popular items to purchase. The Barrier Method now competes with other mask companies, but is still unique and helping people stay healthy, happy and confident. The masks are comfortable and safe and can be worn in any setting. We spoke with owner Danielle Travis.

“We use high performance eco friendly anti-bacterial polyester called Chitosante that is very soft against your face. Very easy to wash and dries very quickly. It also is wicking, anti-wrinkle, and offers UPF 50 sun protection. The amazing thing about this fabric is that it works to inhibit the growth of odor causing bacteria so it will always stay smelling fresh against your face. We also have a US design patent for our two part mask system. We made all of our masks in here in Honolulu and in Los Angeles California. That was really important to me to keep them made in the US and support local. It’s nice to be close to production so we can do the best quality control possible. Our customers find that you can breathe easier in these but also they provide the protection you need. Malika Dudley who is a big fan of ours actually did a candle test, and her son did and he couldn’t blow out his birthday candles. So we know we are doing well when those droplets can’t pass through.”

And Danielle is offering a discount for all of Living808’s viewers.

“So they can visit www.thebarriermethod.com and we are offering 25% off our Winged Masks and Neckies and they can use the code: HealthyHolidays25.”