Honolulu (KHON2) – The Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony brings together Hawaii residents the last week of May 2022.

Since 1999, the Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony has been honoring fallen military service members, an event that occurs every Memorial Day Weekend.

“Every year on Memorial Day in America, people remember and honor those who have fallen in service to their country. Since 2002, we have moved the ceremony to Ala Moana Beach,” says Craig Yamamoto, Community relations liaison, Shinnyo-en Hawaii.



According to Yamamoto, this years Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will include an interactive experience and a live broadcast on KHON2.

“We will have a special 30-minute television broadcast which will air on KHON2 this upcoming Memorial Day, at 6:30PM,” says Yamamoto.

Those looking to learn more about this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony can Leo so via their official website.

2022 Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony:

www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com