The American Marketing Association helps Hawaii grow

The American Marketing Association (AMA) is the largest professional association for marketers in the United States with over 40,000 members worldwide. It is a professional association for individuals and organizations involved in the practice, teaching and study of all disciplines of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge, sharing and development in the marketing profession.

The Hawaii chapter of the American Marketing Association was established in July 1970.

Follow them on instagram and Facebook @amahawaii

Website: https://amahawaii.org/