Modern Luxury’s Aloha Swim event is this Saturday at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki. All week long Living808 is showcasing the food & fashion of Aloha Swim.

On today’s show the Aloha Donut Co was featured as one of the businesses that will be at the event. Guests attending the ALOHA Swim event this Saturday will get to enjoy these delicious donuts while browsing this season’s hottest swim fashions. Also featured on today’s show is Rhea Bikinis, showcasing some of the swim fashions that will be presented this Saturday. The Rhea Bikinis mission is to create the highest-quality, eco-minded swimwear that not only looks and feels amazing, but also helps preserve our beautiful oceans and beaches. Specializing in playful prints and timeless styles worn with ease, Rhea Bikinis epitomizes the laid-back, ocean-centered island lifestyle.

Aloha Swim event will be held at the Outrigger Reef Beach Resort on Saturday, July 1st from 6:30PM to 9:30PM, where guests will get to see this summer’s hottest swim fashions, enjoy delicious food and drinks and so much more.

For more information on Aloha Donut Co. visit them on social media @alohadonutcohnl

Outrigger Reef Beach Resort

Website: www.outrigger.com

Modern Luxury Hawaiʻi:

Website: www.mlhawaii.com