It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat down with Monte McComber, Cultural Director at Royal Hawaiian Center and Aloha Festivals Board Member, to learn all about it!

Monte shared more about what we can expect to see at the parade, “Floral floats decorated with fresh flowers will be one of the main attractions of the parade. Men and women on horseback will showcase the traditional art of pāʻū riding representing each of the Hawaiian Islands. Participants from a wide swath of our community will be participating including marching bands, local organizations, civic leaders, and more.”

Monte suggests that attendees arrive early. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and the parade route will be closed by 8:30 a.m., so he suggests people find their parking and seats before then. The parade will end at about noon. The parade will begin at Ala Moana Beach Park and will march through Kalakaua Avenue, ending at Kapiolani Park. There will be several emcees located along the parade route, and Monte also recommends setting up near one of the announcer areas to hear all about the different units that will be in the parade.

For more info, visit www.alohafestivals.com