The Aloha Card Show is the ultimate trading card and sports memorabilia experience! Browse a huge selection of sports cards, non-sports cards, autographs, vintage items, and more. Connect with other collectors and dealers, discuss the latest trends and prices in the hobby. You can buy, trade, or sell some of your favorites from Pokémon to the NFL and more.

The Aloha Card Show will be held at the Ward East Village

May 26th Trade Event

May 27-28 9am to 6pm Trade Show, admission is $5 or free if you have a receipt from any Ward Village business or clothing store and children under 12 are free. Follow them @alohacardshow for more information.