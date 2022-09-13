Honolulu (KHON2) – The All American Rodeo is making its return to Hawaii with new competitions and events.

The 7th All American Rodeo is set to feature Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport, rodeo.

“This is the perfect family friendly event with plenty of keiki and family activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, Aloun Farms Half-Time leiki stick Horse Race, vendors, automotive and motorcycle displays, and more,” says Dita Holifield, Host of All American Rodeo.

According to Holifield, this years’ rodeo will feature new competitions and events suitable for the whole family.

Holifield says, “We will have over 120 top outer-Island and Honolulu based contestants match up their horsemanship skills against over a hundred head of cattle to win their share of the biggest purse ever offered in the State.”

Discount Pre-Sale tickets are available for purchase online at HawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com & HonoluluBoxOffice.com. Walk-up Tickets may also be purchased on event days subject to availability. Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

The All American Rodeo:

www.hawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com