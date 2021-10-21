Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 is showcasing the 75th anniversary of the Aloha Festivals with a brand new special.

Known to be one of Hawaii’s longest running cultural celebrations, the Aloha Festivals is honoring Hawaiian culture and its people throughout the past 75 years.

“It was started in 1946 by a group of former Jaycees as a way to honor Hawaii’s heritage and share our diverse cultural traditions with both locals and visitors. During the early years, it was known as Aloha Week, but was eventually expanded to the month-long celebration Aloha Festivals,” says Momi Cazimero, Aloha Festival’s Emeritus Board Member.

Honoring countless Hawaiian traditions and multiple events, Cazimero feels the Aloha Festival is one of Hawaii’s unique celebrations.

Cazimero says, “Aloha Festivals is special as it celebrates the spirit of Aloha – it is an inclusive celebration whether you are a kamaaina or a visitor. It honors Hawaii’s treasured cultural traditions, but also some of the traditions of other cultures that make the Hawaii community so diverse and wonderful. Over the years, Aloha Festivals have enriched our community with our annual events – the Royal Court Investiture, Waikiki Hoolaulea and the Floral Parade.”

In compliance with the states guidelines, viewers will be able to reminisce with Cazimero and other Aloha Festival board members with a television special, airing exclusively on KHON2.

“We encourage everyone and their ‘ohana to tune in and watch 75 Years of Aloha, our special broadcast program that will be airing on KHON2. It will be a great opportunity to learn more about Aloha Festivals, its traditions and reminisce on some of the memories of past years. There will also be mele and hula from some of our most talented artists,” says Cazimero.

“75 Years of Aloha” airs October 21st on KHON2 at 7PM.

www.AlohaFestivals.com