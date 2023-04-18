The 71st Cherry Blossom Festival has crowned a new queen and court! For the 15 Queen Contestants, Festival Ball is the culmination of seven months of cultural and professional development classes that include Japanese business etiquette, tea ceremony, calligraphy, taiko, aikido, kendo, ikebana, public speaking and interview training, and more. The newly crowned Samantha Marumoto, Cherry Blossom Festival Queen, and Princesses Chirstyn Okuno, Emily Johnson, Jennifer Kumura, and Amber Yonamine joined Living808 to share about their Cherry Blossom Festival experience. To learn more or to sign up for next year’s festival, visit cbfhawaii.com