The Transpacific Volleyball Tournament event started in 2018 at the Hawaii Convention Center to give local clubs a great venue to play in and accommodate the growing demand for high-level competition.

“The first year, we only had 72 teams with no off-shore teams. All youth ages 12–18 The number of local teams and off-shore teams has grown significantly from year to year, and this year in the 6th annual TransPacific, we are already at a total of 272 teams, with 100 of these teams coming from off-island countries: 5 countries, 9 states, neighboring islands, and Oahu,” says Ed Chun, Tournament Director of 7Gen Culture.

According to Chun, the event has outgrown the Hawaii Convention Center and the Blaisdell, and now they have plans on growing the event in the future.

“Beside the TransPacific Volleyball Championships, are there any other events that you are organizing?”

“We have a series of qualifying tournaments at the convention center. One every month. In each of those events, teams will collect points, and at the end of the season, the top 8 teams in each age group will be invited to participate in the Hawaii Club Volleyball Championships. The final day of this championship will take place on June 1st, 2024, in a very exciting venue: the Center Court of the Windward Mall in Kaneohe,” says Sivan Leoni, Tournament Co-Director of 7Gen Culture.

Those looking to learn more about the Transpacific Volleyball Tournament can do so via its official website and social media accounts.

Website:

www.transpacificvolleyball.com

Social Media:

Instagram: @transpac.vb

Facebook: Transpacvb