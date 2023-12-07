Honolulu (KHON2) – The 4th Annual Show Aloha Land returns to the Aloha Stadium with festive offerings for the whole family.

Featuring a wonderland of fun and activities, The Show Aloha Land will include the popular holiday drive through light show, zip lining, snow sledding and more. All proceeds from this years’ Show Aloha Land will benefit the Show Aloha Challenge (S.A.C.) Foundation.

The Show Aloha Challenge raises funds and promotes initiatives to serve the people of Hawaii who need it most. The foundation shows urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of Hawaii’s most pressing issues.

DATE(S)/TIME(S)

Friday, December 8

Saturday, December 9

Sunday, December 10

Thursday, December 14

Friday, December 15

Saturday, December 16

Sunday, December 17

Monday, December 18

Tuesday, December 19

Wednesday, December 20

Thursday, December 21

Friday, December 22

Saturday, December 23

Sunday, December 24

Monday, December 25

TICKETS

Wonderland & Drive Through Bundle: $39.94 per person (Ages 3 and up)

Drive Through Only: $49.94 per vehicle

PUBLIC PARKING

Main Salt Lake Blvd parking gate #1 – 4:30 PM.

Purchase tickets: www.showalohaland.com