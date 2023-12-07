Honolulu (KHON2) – The 4th Annual Show Aloha Land returns to the Aloha Stadium with festive offerings for the whole family.
Featuring a wonderland of fun and activities, The Show Aloha Land will include the popular holiday drive through light show, zip lining, snow sledding and more. All proceeds from this years’ Show Aloha Land will benefit the Show Aloha Challenge (S.A.C.) Foundation.
The Show Aloha Challenge raises funds and promotes initiatives to serve the people of Hawaii who need it most. The foundation shows urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of Hawaii’s most pressing issues.
DATE(S)/TIME(S)
Friday, December 8
Saturday, December 9
Sunday, December 10
Thursday, December 14
Friday, December 15
Saturday, December 16
Sunday, December 17
Monday, December 18
Tuesday, December 19
Wednesday, December 20
Thursday, December 21
Friday, December 22
Saturday, December 23
Sunday, December 24
Monday, December 25
TICKETS
Wonderland & Drive Through Bundle: $39.94 per person (Ages 3 and up)
Drive Through Only: $49.94 per vehicle
PUBLIC PARKING
Main Salt Lake Blvd parking gate #1 – 4:30 PM.
Purchase tickets: www.showalohaland.com